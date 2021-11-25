Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Airsculpt Technologies stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

