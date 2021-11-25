Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Airgain stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,427. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

