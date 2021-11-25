Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €133.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €133.31 ($151.49).

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR traded up €1.20 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €111.46 ($126.66). 1,194,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €111.18. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.