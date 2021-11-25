Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Increased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 658.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 871,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,972,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $179.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.79.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.