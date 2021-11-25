Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APD opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.72 and a 200-day moving average of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

