AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of AIkido Pharma worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.41. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI).

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.