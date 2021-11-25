Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $162.78, but opened at $155.73. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $154.89, with a volume of 2,834 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

