Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.76-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,541. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

