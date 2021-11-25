Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.76-4.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.75.

A traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

