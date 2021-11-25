Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Down 4.5%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.73. 3,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,041,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 32.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

