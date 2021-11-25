Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $26.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

