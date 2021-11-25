AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QPT. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 288.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter.

