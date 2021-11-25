Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 25,500 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

