Add.xyz (ADD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $14,003.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

