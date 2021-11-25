Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Financial Contrast

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -198.88% -5,272.40% -78.05%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.26%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 61.60%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 168.83 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -4.32 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $17.81 million 125.54 -$182.81 million ($1.27) -9.84

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

