Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

Greenlane stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,734 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

