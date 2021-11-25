Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Carl Sailer Buys 5,161 Shares

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Director Carl Sailer purchased 5,161 shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,979.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 14,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.