Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Shares of AYI opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.84.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

