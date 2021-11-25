ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACSAY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.