Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Down 0.4%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.64. 42,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 66,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.
Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
