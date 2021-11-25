ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $88.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.31. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

