ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,677 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.78 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

