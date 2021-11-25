ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.96 Average PT from Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAVMY. UBS Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($12.84) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 15,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,120. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

