Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $47.04

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $44.00. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 53,154 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

