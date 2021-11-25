Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 3,229,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.