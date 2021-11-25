$982.80 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $982.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $944.30 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Ventas reported sales of $921.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

VTR opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

