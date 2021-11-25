9,778 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:D opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

