$868.33 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to post $868.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.00 million and the lowest is $806.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

HST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 5,154,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,687,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

