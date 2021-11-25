8,569 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

