82,500 Shares in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kubient by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kubient by 79.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kubient by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kubient by 5.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KBNT opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Kubient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

