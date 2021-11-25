$769.01 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $769.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.00 million to $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.27. 600,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.