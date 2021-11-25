$72.79 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $72.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.58 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. 39,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,332. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $936.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

