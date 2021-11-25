6,778 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.98. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

