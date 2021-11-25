$659.11 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report sales of $659.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.21 million to $660.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $554.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.14. The company had a trading volume of 150,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.51. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.