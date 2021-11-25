$62.71 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post $62.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $11,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 247,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 524,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

