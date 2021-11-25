$55.21 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report sales of $55.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $62.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $156.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $334.18 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,697. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares in the company, valued at $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,168,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

