51,324 Shares in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of iCAD at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iCAD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $7.80 on Thursday. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

