50,894 Shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

