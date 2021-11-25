5,000 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $99,805.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,805,297 shares of company stock worth $1,433,536,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.