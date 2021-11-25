$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post sales of $5.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $349.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,020. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average of $321.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

