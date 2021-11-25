4imprint Group’s (FOUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

FOUR opened at GBX 2,855 ($37.30) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,152.65 ($28.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,265 ($42.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £801.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,986.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,820.53.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

