$393.42 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $393.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.08 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 80.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,920,000 after purchasing an additional 348,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 936,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

