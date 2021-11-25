36,233 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

