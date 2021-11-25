$35.80 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post $35.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $36.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $770,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,549.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $141.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $153.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 6,530 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

