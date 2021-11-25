$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.71 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 3,092,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Corning has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

