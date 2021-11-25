$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will announce $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 target price on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $4.41 on Monday. Diginex has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diginex by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 476,623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Diginex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

