2,822 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,822 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock valued at $741,184,102. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

