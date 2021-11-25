276,990 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 276,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of HIII stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

