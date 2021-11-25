$25.98 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report $25.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.75 million and the highest is $26.20 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $102.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.46 million to $103.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.10 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 63,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,996. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

