249,554 Shares in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus in the first quarter worth $127,000.

NASDAQ MDGS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Medigus Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

